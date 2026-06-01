Shakopee man charged in deadly shooting at Twin Cities Eid prayer service

A Shakopee, Minnesota, man is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Khalid Ibrahim Abdi outside of a Twin Cities Eid al-Adha prayer service on Wednesday.

Mohamed Rage, 28, is facing one count of second-degree murder as well as an illegal weapons charge, according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County on Monday.

Charges say Abdi's wife told police they were leaving the Canterbury Park Expo Center when they were approached by a man, later identified as Rage, saying that he wanted to fight Abdi, to which Abdi told Rage, "Please leave me alone, I don't want to fight."

Rage allegedly followed Abdi and his wife through the parking lot as they tried to leave. Abdi's wife told investigators Rage was recording them with a cell phone and that her husband and Rage were physically fighting when another man tried to intervene, according to the complaint. Rage then took out a gun while Abdi tried to run and hide. Rage fired one to two shots before fleeing on foot.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, Abdi was conscious and kept saying, "I can't breathe, please help me," according to the complaint. He was taken to HCMC, where he later died. The medical examiner determined Abdi's cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

Charges say Rage turned himself in at the Shakopee Police Department the day after the shooting.

Court records show Rage was convicted of third-degree assault, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm.

Abdi was a union leader and field representative for AFSCME Council 5.

He was known for his "tenacious organizing spirit, his warm and inviting presence and his unyielding passion and drive to fight for the working-class and all historically marginalized communities," said Bart Anderson, the union's executive director.

Note: The above video first aired on May 28, 2026.