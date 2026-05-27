Man shot multiple times during prayer service at Canterbury Park, police say

A man was shot multiple times during a prayer service at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, Wednesday morning, police said.

The Shakopee Police Department said its officers responded to the complex's Expo Center just before 10 a.m. and found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not disclose his condition.

"We are actively working to identify the involved individuals," the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Shakopee police at 952-445-1411.

This story will be updated.