Police car and semitruck collide in Shakopee; 1 injured

One person is in the hospital with minor injuries after a police car and a semitruck collided in Shakopee Monday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash in the area of County Road 101 and Canterbury Road around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say a driver in a Shakopee Police Department squad car was turning onto County Road 101 from Canterbury Road when the car collided with a semitruck.

Firefighters tend to a crash involving a semitruck and a police squad car in Shakopee, Minnesota, on July 28, 2025. WCCO

Chopper footage appears to show that both vehicles were severely burnt.

According to the state patrol, the driver of the squad car was taken to the hospital. The semitruck driver was not injured.

The squad car's emergency equipment was on at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol, which is investigating.