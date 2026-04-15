The National Weather Service is helping Minnesotans prepare for severe weather. Here's how.

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Before the next round of rough weather hits, officials with both states want to make sure you have your emergency plans in place.

"I personally think it's extremely important to give us a reminder that we are transitioning seasons. We all have a role to play when it comes to being prepared, responding to and recovering from any type of emergency or disaster," said Allison Farole, director of Minnesota's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The state agency has partnered with the National Weather Service on the campaign to bring severe weather preparations to the forefront of people's minds.

"Slow down and really look at kind of what they have in place. If that's an emergency kit, do they need to resupply or rotate supplies out? Did they just recently move? And getting more familiar with the new neighborhood that they're in," Farole said.

Each day of the week focuses on a different topic, including lightning, hail, tornadoes, extreme heat and the state's biggest threat — flooding.

"You don't have to live in a flood zone for a flood to impact you. It's always a risk, and especially with the changes in climate and how weather patterns are moving," said Farole.

A big part of the campaign is the two statewide tornado drills on Thursday — a chance for you to find your safe space. They have several at the State Emergency Operations Center, which will be operational and ready to help wherever disaster strikes.

"It really provides a space to where we can have effective coordination, collaboration and communication, to be able to support local jurisdictions that are impacted by anything really," said Farole.