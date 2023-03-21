Several hurt in crash between car, 2 light rail trains in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person was critically injured and several others suffered minor injuries in a crash between a car and two light rail trains in Minneapolis Monday night.
Metro Transit police said around 9 p.m., officers and the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the collision downtown at South Fifth Street and Portland Avenue.
Two people were extricated from the car, police said, and five others on the trains were also hurt.
Downtown light rail service was paused during crash cleanup. Police said they cleared the scene by 10:30 p.m. and are investigating.
