Minnesota native swims English Channel to raise money for North St. Paul Food Shelf

Why this Minnesota man swam 21 miles across the English Channel

A dream in the works for years became a reality for a North St. Paul, Minnesota, native.

Thirty-year-old Seth Baetzold swam across the English Channel on Wednesday, saying he didn't do it for himself, but for his community and to inspire others.

"It feels amazing. A little sore and tired," Baetzold said.

The roughly 21-mile swim across the English Channel took him 11 hours and 23 minutes, adding another ultramarathon swim to the books.

"I was just crying and walking down, and so happy, cheerful that this five-year adventure came to an end," said Baetzold.

Baetzold remembers breaking the butterfly record at his alma mater, North High, years ago. When later swimming for Iowa State's club team, he met Adam, a friend who swam the English Channel in 2015.

Adam's story pushed him to set his own goal, first attempting the swim in 2022, which was canceled due to weather, giving him more practice time.

"Swimming two to four miles a day, four to five, six days a week, swimming a significant amount and putting a lot of intensity in it," said Baetzold.

Intensity and thought about his why, choosing to use the challenge as a fundraiser for North St. Paul Food Shelf, which he helped in his Boy Scout days.

"I really care about helping others and I figured with a big swim like this, I can raise awareness for it," he said.

And the food shelf is well aware.

"God bless him," said Kathi Kirchoff, the director of North St. Paul Food Shelf.

Kirchoff remembers the first time he raised funds for them after swimming the St. Croix years ago.

"I think last time I called him an angel. He is a water angel," she said.

As for what the food shelf needs now, Kirchoff says it needs proteins and peanut butter.

"We have to have donations, that's how we exist," Kirchoff said.

The North St. Paul Food Shelf is located at 2266 2nd St. N. More information can be found by clicking here.