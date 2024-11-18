Serious crash detours traffic on I-494 EB in east metro

Serious crash in east metro causes detour on I-494 EB

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A serious crash in the east metro has detoured traffic during the morning commute Monday.

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 494, beneath the Fifth and Seventh street bridges, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are being diverted off at the nearby exit and can then immediately reenter the highway.

The crash did involve injuries, MnDOT said, though the extent is yet unclear.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.