Senden sisters carrying on family's lengthy Gophers athletics history

There's a Golden Gopher family lineage that spans several sports and several decades.

Sisters Brynn and Tenley Senden had their sights set on the University of Minnesota as little kids.

"I have it in a kindergarten note that my parents sent me the other day saying that I want to be a Gopher soccer player," Tenley Senden said. "So it made me tear up a little bit reading that before my first game because it's just like dreams coming true."

Tenley Senden is in her rookie year on the Gopher women's soccer team as a forward, and she's already getting a lot of minutes.

"It feels really good, especially because I'm getting shots off, just keep going up from here," Tenley Senden said.

She joins her older sister Brynn Senden, a junior on the Gopher women's basketball team.

"We're super close, so we've definitely been able to hang out more and see each other more," Brynn Senden said.

They're carrying on a family legacy. Their dad, Stuart Senden, played on the Gopher men's hockey team from 1998 to 2001.

Their mom, Kristen (Vandersall) Senden, was on the Gopher women's gymnastics team from 1994 to 1997, helping the team reach the NCAA Championships for the first time in program history. She was also named to the Minnesota Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2007.

"They've had to go through the same things and perform under endless amounts of pressure just as we do, so I would say it's really helpful to have them to confide in," Brynn Senden said.

The sisters were standouts in their respective sports at Wayzata High School before coming to the U. They're adding to the family's foundation — shown cemented in the grounds of campus.

"It just says, 'Ski-U-Mah, Go Gophers.' We put this in after my grandpa passed away, who was a football coach here," Brynn Senden said.

The advice from the athletes that came before them is simple.

"My dad has always said, 'Just be humble and go out there and do your best,' so that's just what I've been doing," Tenley Senden said.

Their uncle was also a Gopher baseball player in the 1990s. So including the sisters, this family has worn the maroon and gold in six different sports.