Funeral for Minnesota Sen. Bruce Anderson set for Monday in Buffalo

Minnesota lawmakers will come together on Monday to celebrate the life of Republican state Sen. Bruce Anderson, who died unexpectedly one week ago at age 75.

Anderson's funeral service is Monday at 3 p.m. at Buffalo Covenant, which can be livestreamed on the church's website.

He was born into a Minnesota dairy farm family, going on to serve in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War, according to the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus. Anderson then served in both the Minnesota Air National Guard and the U.S Air Force Reserve.

Sen. Bruce Anderson Minnesota Senate Photography

After a working in agricultural and business sales, Anderson embarked on a 30-year political career at the State Capitol. He served in the Minnesota House from 1994 to 2012, then spent four terms in the Senate representing District 29, covering Wright County and communities in Hennepin and Meeker counties.

Anderson is remembered for championing issues concerning agriculture, veterans, rural broadband service and public safety.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, their eight children and 14 grandchildren. A special election to fill Anderson's Senate seat will be determined at a later date by Gov. Tim Walz.

