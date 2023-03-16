Senate Republicans vote down $1.5 billion infrastructure bill, demanding tax cuts

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Senate voted down a bill on Thursday which would have provided $1.5 billion for infrastructure projects in Minnesota.

Democrats went into the vote knowing they didn't have the numbers - it would have required 60% of the House and the Senate to approve - but they wanted the debate to play out in public, bringing in construction workers to urge senators to pass the bill.

Large news conference by DFL with construction workers in support of a nearly 2 billion dollar infrastructure/bonding bill for thousands of projects which goes up for vote in Senate today were it appears not to have enough GOP votes - GOP wants tax cuts in exchange @wcco 4 & 5pm pic.twitter.com/SLCZYlb23h — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 16, 2023

The bill passed the House with the necessary 60%, but the Senate proved to be a harder sell. Republican senators say they won't support it unless Democrats agree to specific tax cuts, including the elimination of the social security tax.

"I think it was a great debate," said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson. "It proved to Minnesotans Republicans are the adults in the room. Let's move this thing forward."

Bonding bill proposals include Gov. Tim Walz's plan to provide money for smaller, local projects, like $4.4 million for a new fire station in Dillworth, or $1.5 million for a municipal swimming pool and water playground in Pelican Rapids.

Historically it's been difficult for both sides to reach a deal on the bonding bill; not a single one has passed in the legislature since 2020.

The bonding bill requires the state to borrow money and pay it back over time. Both sides say if a compromise on the bonding bill does not emerge, they could support an all-cash bill that would use surplus money and not require any borrowing.