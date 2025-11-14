Sen. John Hoffman undergoes surgery for injury sustained in lawmaker shootings

Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman is out of the hospital after undergoing a 9-hour surgery for injuries he sustained in June's lawmaker shootings, according to a news release sent Friday.

Hoffman, D-Minnesota Senate District 34, and his wife, Yvette, were shot in their Champlin home during the morning of June 14, before former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed at their home in Brooklyn Park.

Yvette Hoffman says her husband was shot nine times, and she was shot eight times.

John Hoffman underwent surgery on Monday to repair "bullet impact" injuries to his kidney, bladder and colon, the release said. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman leaves the hospital on Nov. 14, 2025, four days after a surgery on injuries sustained in June's shooting attacks. Hoffman Family

Yvette Hoffman said her husband endured "many surgeries" the day after the politically motivated attacks.

John Hoffman made a speech at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in Minneapolis in August. He told his fellow Democrats to choose "governance over grievance" and implored all Americans to reject political violence.

The man accused of the politically motivated attacks, 58-year-old Vance Boelter, faces six federal charges. He pleaded not guilty.

A trial date for Boelter has not been set as the defense reviews thousands of documents and recordings related to the attacks that prosecutors turned over.

Investigators said Boelter was impersonating a police officer and had a hit list that included the names of other Democratic officials the night of the incident.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Nov. 12, 2025.