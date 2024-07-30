Watch CBS News
Semi crushed in collision with Cottage Grove bridge near Grey Cloud Island

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A semi-truck driver was unharmed after their rig was crushed in a collision with a railroad bridge near Grey Cloud Island in Cottage Grove on Tuesday.

truck-crash.jpg
City of Cottage Grove

City officials say the driver "was unfamiliar with Cottage Grove and got lost trying to make a delivery to the business park" before the crash on 103rd Street South, just east of Grey Cloud Trail South.  

truck-crash-2.jpg
City of Cottage Grove

Motorists are advised to access the island via St. Paul Park until further notice.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

