Semi crushed in collision with Cottage Grove bridge near Grey Cloud Island

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A semi-truck driver was unharmed after their rig was crushed in a collision with a railroad bridge near Grey Cloud Island in Cottage Grove on Tuesday.

City officials say the driver "was unfamiliar with Cottage Grove and got lost trying to make a delivery to the business park" before the crash on 103rd Street South, just east of Grey Cloud Trail South.

Motorists are advised to access the island via St. Paul Park until further notice.