Semi crash at Lowry Hill Tunnel near downtown Minneapolis shuts down Interstate 94

Minnesota transportation officials say a serious crash involving a semi has closed down Interstate 94 at the Lowry Hill Tunnel late Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the road will be closed in both directions for several hours. Traffic cameras show a mangled semi at the entrance of the tunnel.

MnDOT

MnDOT says the semi lost its cargo in the crash.

Details are limited. This story will be updated.

MNDOT