Dads who wrote songs to help kids cope with COVID now helping kids dealing with anxiety, depression

Dads who wrote music to help kids cope with COVID have a new mission

Dads who wrote music to help kids cope with COVID have a new mission

Dads who wrote music to help kids cope with COVID have a new mission

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota-based project is using the power of music to shine a spotlight on the children's mental health crisis.

WCCO first told you about the Seeking Permission project last fall, when two music-loving dads used their passion to process the complicated times we're in. They wrote about the pandemic, unrest and ways to better support and inspire one another.

"For me it was optimism has to go on the offense here, we have to do something to put a little hope, a little heart into the house," Tom Fugleberg said. "There was something telling me inside, I think this is something to pursue."

He called Kroening, a fellow advertising executive who was in the band Rocket Club, and also a father feeling the weight of the world.

"When he asked if I would help him, it wasn't even a second thought," Kroening said.

They started working with a local producer Matt Krkwold and things took off. Tommy Barbarella, Prince's former bandmate with the New Power Generation, started recording their instrumentals. Then an engineer for Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift hopped on.

Soon, nationally-recognized musicians took notice -- and took part in music-making.

Now, Seeking Permission is helping raise money for organizations helping kids in underserved communities struggling with anxiety and depression.

If you'd like to hear these songs, or find ways to support kids struggling with their mental health, click here.