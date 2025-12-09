Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says he's running for 4th term

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon on Tuesday announced his reelection campaign as he seeks a fourth term as the state's chief elections administrator.

In his message to voters, Simon, a Democrat, says he is prepared to push back against President Trump, citing demands from the administration to turn over voter records containing private data. He also vows to fight the president's effort to end mail-in balloting.

"Here in Minnesota, we have pushed back every step of the way. We sued the administration and won. We refused to turn over private voter data. And we are preparing for every scenario to keep our election fair, accurate, honest, and secure," Simon said in an email announcing his reelection bid.

The only other candidate currently running against Simon for secretary of state is Republican Tad Jude. Jude previously ran to serve Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District in 2024, but lost to Democrat Kelly Morrison.

In the 2024 presidential election, Minnesota had one of the highest voter turnouts in the country. The same year, the state saw the highest youth voter turnout in the country. The DFL Party credits Simon for encouraging preregistration for 16- and 17-year-olds, preparing them to vote when they are of age.

Also under Simon, legislation was passed that restored the voting rights of more than 55,000 Minnesotans with felony records.

"Steve Simon is Minnesota's firewall against extremists. He is in the business of democracy, keeping our elections secure and accessible," DFL Chair Richard Carlbom said.

Simon was sworn in as Minnesota's 22nd secretary of state in January 2015. He previously served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 10 years, representing St. Louis Park and Hopkins.