Minnesota leading nation in voter turnout, with Wisconsin still counting votes

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will once again be one of the top states in the country for voter turnout.

The State Canvassing Board said 3,272,414 Minnesotans cast ballots in the 2024 general election, which is 76.41% of eligible voters in Minnesota.

According to the University of Florida, that's the highest turnout rate in the country right now. Wisconsin, which is currently ranked second with a 76.37% turnout rate, is still working to certify its election results.

The turnout rate for Minnesota this election is slightly lower than the 2020 election, in which 79.96% of eligible voters in Minnesota voted.

On Thursday, the board certified the election results of contests for president, vice president, U.S. senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota.

The board also approved plans for Monday's recount in the race for Minnesota House District 14B and noted the publicly funded recount that took place Thursday in Scott County for House District 54A.

After all recounts are complete, the board will meet and certify the results of the two house races.