Watch CBS News
Politics

Minnesota leading nation in voter turnout, with Wisconsin still counting votes

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines
Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines 04:09

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will once again be one of the top states in the country for voter turnout.

The State Canvassing Board said 3,272,414 Minnesotans cast ballots in the 2024 general election, which is 76.41% of eligible voters in Minnesota. 

According to the University of Florida, that's the highest turnout rate in the country right now. Wisconsin, which is currently ranked second with a 76.37% turnout rate, is still working to certify its election results. 

The turnout rate for Minnesota this election is slightly lower than the 2020 election, in which 79.96% of eligible voters in Minnesota voted.

On Thursday, the board certified the election results of contests for president, vice president, U.S. senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota. 

The board also approved plans for Monday's recount in the race for Minnesota House District 14B and noted the publicly funded recount that took place Thursday in Scott County for House District 54A

After all recounts are complete, the board will meet and certify the results of the two house races. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.