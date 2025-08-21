Watch CBS News
Secretary of State Simon says Minnesota will fight Trump's efforts to stop mail-in voting

Esme Murphy
This week, President Trump announced that he is working on an executive action to end mail-in balloting before the 2026 midterm elections. 

While Mr. Trump may try to halt voting by mail, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says he would fight those efforts in court.

Trump has claimed mail-in ballots are corrupt and susceptible to voter fraud. Simon says Trump's claims are untrue.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that it's anything other than very secure," said Simon.

In 2024, 1.2 million Minnesotans used mail-in ballots to vote, but it has a deep-rooted history in elections.

"This started in the Civil War, believe it or not, where Union soldiers from Minnesota were able to use absentee ballots in Minnesota by mail to get their votes cast in elections," said Simon.

In addition, some remote Minnesota communities have long been able to choose via voting by mail.

"We have about 150,000 Minnesotans who live in communities where that is the main option for voting, which means they get a ballot automatically mailed to them," said Simon.

Simon is also at odds with the Trump administration over the release of private voter information. The U.S. Department of Justice is asking for information that includes names, addresses, partial Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, email addresses and phone numbers. The DOJ has not said what it would do with the data.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office does provide a more limited set of voter information data to law enforcement, political parties and political campaigns. That information is available to those parties for a copying fee.

