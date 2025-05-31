Seasonal businesses hoping to cash in on Summer-like temps

Seasonal businesses excited by the warm weather; boost in business

With temps in the 80s, Minnesotans didn't waste a second of Saturday's sunshine.

Across the state lakes came alive with action. From packed lakes, to ringing registers many people were hungry for a beautiful weekend at Lake Harriet.

"It feels like Summer when you come here," smiled John Starkey.

The high temps brought out crowds in full force giving seasonal businesses like Bread & Pickle the boost they're looking for. Dave Robinson, who runs Bread & Pickle, rely on great weather to survive.

Food was flying off the shelf, Saturday. A big win for seasonal businesses hoping to cash in as consumer confidence is on the rise.

But, the weather isn't the only thing heating up, U.S consumer confidence is on the rise, after five months of decline.

A CBS news poll shows Americans are a little more optimistic about the economy with 39% saying the economy is good. However, many people are worried about their personal finances, with 72% saying they feel concerned and another 65% saying they feel stressed a lot or sometimes.

John Starkey says his family is still caution.

"I'm afraid about spending money because of tariffs happening right now- gives me a lot of pause," Starkey said.

While Kristen Mack says she hesitates mindlessly shopping on Amazon but doesn't hesitate when it comes to supporting local businesses because she sees it as an investment into her community.

Despite the differences, they both agree seasonal businesses especially near a lake a win-win.