Seasonable Sunday ahead of another big warmup

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

Sunday is expected to be a bit calmer with a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable highs in the 20s. 

Another clipper may bring a few snow showers across far northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. The Twin Cities will not be affected. 

High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday and Tuesday.   

Rain showers are expected on Tuesday, with more weak and minor systems possible toward the end of the week. No major weather events are expected in the near future.   

