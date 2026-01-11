Seasonable Sunday ahead of another big warmup

Sunday is expected to be a bit calmer with a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable highs in the 20s.

Another clipper may bring a few snow showers across far northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. The Twin Cities will not be affected.

High temperatures will rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday and Tuesday.

Rain showers are expected on Tuesday, with more weak and minor systems possible toward the end of the week. No major weather events are expected in the near future.