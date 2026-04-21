Not all screen time is created equal, so what are the best and worst types?

The media we consume and how long we spend consuming it can impact our mental health. In a world where screens are scrutinized, what is the worst kind of screen time?

"Not all screen time is created equal," Xioran Sun, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota who is researching screen time, said. "The first consideration is about apps that's being used."

Sun's research found social media apps TikTok, Snapchat and X were likely to create body image issues for young users, while also having content that could lead to unhealthy behaviors through extreme dieting or celebrating substance abuse.

Another study found social media use created attention problems for kids, while video games and TV did not.

"I would also like to highlight that the timing of screen time, or timing screen use, is very important to consider," Sun said.

Sun says all ages have shown issues with checking social media late at night, sometimes for hours, when they should be sleeping.

Despite the criticisms, screens open opportunities for education and connection.

"Obviously, if teens are using it for learning purposes and consuming high-quality educational content that could be beneficial for them," Sun said.

Using screens for video calls to connect with friends and family, especially when physically isolated, can boost mental health.

Sun says the type of content consumed can often have more of a negative impact than the length of screen time usage.

Still, if you're aiming to trim the time your eyes are glued to your phone, she suggests the following steps:

Physically putting your phone away

Turning off notifications

Uninstalling apps

Sun also recommends talking about your screen time issue with someone else to help hold you accountable.