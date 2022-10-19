Scott Jensen (GOP): 2022 Election Guide

Welcome to WCCO.com's 2022 Election Guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions.

Above is the video Minnesota Governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen provided. Below are the answers he provided.

This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

What are three pieces of your agenda you'd like to accomplish first if elected?

1. Repeal Social Security Tax; 2. Empower parents and students to choose the best fit for their education; 3. A comprehensive public safety approach that prioritizes more police on our streets and holds violent criminals accountable

Do you agree with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade? What is the future of abortion rights in Minnesota? Should the MN legislature restrict abortion access for women who live outside the state?

In Minnesota, our State Supreme Court has determined, via the Doe v. Gomez decision, that abortion access is a right in our State Constitution. A recent district court decision upheld this precedent, and in fact overturned many longstanding, bipartisan women's health protections. At this point, outside of the elected courts, the only changes that can be made to Minnesota's abortion laws are through a consitutional amendment to our state's consitution. That would require passage by the legislature and a vote by Minnesotans approving the change. The Governor has no role in that process. If you would like to learn more, visit www.drscottjensen.com/women.

Recent studies show Minnesota students' test scores in math and reading in a decline. What are your commitments when it comes to education in Minnesota?

Under Democrat governors for the last 12 years, Minnesota education funding has increased, while math and reading scores have decreased. Obviously, the status quo is not working. We need to remove unnecessary bureaucracy so that teachers can teach. And, we need to empower parents and students so that they can make decisions that best fit their educational needs. Finally, we need to prioritize teaching fundamental concepts like math and reading. For more information, please visit www.drscottjensen.com/edu.

In the wake of alleged fraud related to COVID relief funds, what needs to be done to continue investigating fraud of this kind and magnitude, and uncover just how much of it occurred?

Government waste, fraud, and abuse is out of control in the Walz Administration, even beyond the Feed Our Future COVID Funds Scandal. If you add up all of the waste during Walz's tenure, it is over $1,000 per family of four in Minnesota. That is unacceptable. That is why I have proposed a three pronged approach: 1. Appoint a statewide Inspector General; 2. Strengthen our state's whistleblower law for those reporting fraud; and 3. Use outside, third party tools that can detect fraud before it spreads. If you want to learn more, visit https://drscottjensen.com/release-fraud-feeding-our-future/.

Is less than $500 in "hero pay" an appropriate compensation for frontline workers?

Not only did Governor Walz work to expand the pool of eligible workers so large that it reduced the payout, he also had the audacity to send every recipient a note taking credit for the money in their pocket. Walz desperately wants to play Santa Claus before an election, and he's using your taxpayer dollars and exploiting a pandemic to do it. Rather, every family could have more than double the amount of the Hero Pay Checks if Governor Walz focused on eliminating fraud and waste in his administration. When I'm elected on November 8th, I'll once again prioritize the pocketbooks of Minnesotans, not cheap political stunts to win elections. For more info on this, please watch my video here: https://bit.ly/3RLiDpn

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States?

Have you felt the impacts of soaring inflation, like rising grocery prices or shelling out more at the gas pump? Then you know firsthand, of course Joe Biden is our president.

What do you think is responsible for rising violent crime? What do you think should be done to combat violent crime?

From 2018, the year Governor Walz was elected, to the most recent Minnesota Crime Report, crime has soared 36% in Minnesota. And unfortunately, our violent crime rate is now higher than the national average for the first time in recent history. Tim Walz's failed leadership to address the lawlessness in our streets is to blame. And, on November 8th, we'll immediately get to work supporting our police and working with the law enforcement community to make our streets safe again. That's why the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the largest law enforcement organization in the state, endorsed my campaign. For more information and to see my comprehensive 10-point public safety plan, please visit www.drscottjensen.com/safety.

What is your position on ecological sustainability when it comes to energy, industry and agriculture?

Mining and farming are two critically important industries to our state's economy. Both of these sectors support jobs far removed from the mines and fields, creating economic opportunities for Minnesotans across the state. However, both miners and farmers will tell you, we need to be responsible stewards of our land and earth. Thankfully, we can be both ecologically responsible and support these longstanding industries. For more information, visit www.drscottjensen.com/rural and www.drscottjensen.com/energy.

What is the government's responsibility when it comes to climate change?

Energy and utility costs have soared under Walz-Biden inflation. It is critical that we have an all of the above energy policy that lowers costs to consumers, ensures reliability, and allows for the expansion of clean energy options. Importantly, we will not be able to meet our base energy load needs without an honest assessment of what our current grid can handle. This means we need to preserve existing energy options, while also lifting our state's nuclear moratorium and including that as a clean energy option along with hydropower, wind, and solar. If we do this, we can lower our energy costs, maintain a stable electric grid, and still meet our state sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.drscottjensen.com/energy

In the wake of COVID-19, what would you have the state do to prepare for potential future pandemics?

We need to prioritize re-writing our state's emergency powers laws. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Walz exploited his power and did not treat the legislature as an equal partner in managing our state. The Constitution does not disappear during a crisis. As such, the State Legislature should maintain its power of the purse and Minnesotans should not have their taxpayer dollars being spent by one entity, without legislative approval. That occured during the pandemic and as Governor, I will ensure that no Governor, including me, will be able to do that again.

Do you support the full legalization of marijuana? What are your thoughts on decriminalizing drug use?

I do not support full legalization at this time, as most law enforcement experts in Minnesota will tell you that we do not have the proper infrastructure in place such as an ability to conduct rapid tests for those operating a motor vehicle, a shortage of police across the state to enforce our current laws, and other factors. However, as a Minnesota Family Doctor of the Year and practicing physician for over 40 years, I do believe patients and doctors should be able to make a decision about using medicinal marijuana and I support the expansion of its use without the fear of criminal prosecution.

What should be done with the state's $9.2 billion surplus?

Minnesota taxpayers created our surplus and we aim to give it back to them.

Minnesota is one of 13 states that taxes retirees' Social Security income. Should that tax policy continue?

Absolutely not. Eliminating our double tax on social security is at the top of my agenda.