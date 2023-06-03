Watch CBS News
Schulze Lake in Eagan temporarily closed due to potential viral outbreak

EAGAN, Minn. -- If you're planning on hitting the beach during the hot weekend, you won't be able to soak up the sun at one southeast metro beach.

Dakota County Parks announced Friday that it is temporarily closing Schulze Lake at Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan to prevent the risk of exposure to a potential waterborne viral outbreak.

The closure affects water activities including canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing.

Equipment rental is closed until at least next Thursday, June 8, according to county officials.

The rest of Lebanon Hills is unaffected by the closure.

