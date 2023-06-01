NEXT Weather: Another hot, humid day Thursday, with pop-up storms possible

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will continue the recent pattern of hot, humid and unsettled weather across Minnesota.

A few showers are popping up around the state in the morning hours, primarily up north, and more could develop in the afternoon and evening.

The Twin Cities will once again reach 90 degrees, and highs across the state will be well above average.



CBS News

Friday will be similarly hot and humid, and wet weather is possible in the metro in the morning hours. Isolated showers and storms may develop in central and southern Minnesota later on.

The hot streak will continue through the weekend and into early next week, but a very slight cooldown should arrive midweek.