2 students hurt minorly when school bus, semi crash in Onamia

ONAMIA, Minn. — Two students were treated for minor injuries after a crash between a school bus and semi truck in central Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the collision happened around 7:15 a.m. on Highway 169 in Onamia. Four students were on the bus at the time — two were treated at the scene.

Neither driver was injured, the patrol said.

It was not immediately clear to which school or schools the bus or students belonged.

The crash is being investigated.