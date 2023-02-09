Scaling cold, windy mountains in Norway offers welcome challenge for Minnesota soldiers

HALTDALEN, Norway -- More lifesaving training for Minnesota National Guard troops has taken them to the top of a mountain in Norway. An approaching winter storm has them moving quickly to their next camp, where they will take on the challenge of self-rescue when falling into open water.

Another night in the field leads to another day of training for Minnesota National Guard troops. This day holds lots of unknowns. Can they hold their own against an approaching storm and how will it impact their three-mile hike up the mountain on skis?

"I'm thinking about bracing my core stretching my shoulders breathing making sure our wing men are good and then staying dry," soldier Mindy Pitzner said.

Their load is a lot heavier this time -- equipment plus pine and birch tree parts to help start a fire and to use for bedding. Staying warm and dry are priorities.

"Right now I've got the least amount of layers on. I'm a little chilly now but I know I'm going to be sweating pretty quickly, especially since were pretty much going straight up for the first half mile," Pitzner said.

The trek is serious business. Many of these troops are not expert skiers. The Norwegian Home Guard is on hand to make sure they are ready for this challenge.

The command is given and they head up the mountain. The scenery is breathtaking. Many troops seize the moment and take it all in.

"You get use to it. It breaks out a nice sweat in you," soldier Marshall Talley said.

Others, especially those who are pulling a load behind them, have a rough go of it. Hayden Nelson from Roseville trekked up the mountain with all the gear for the tent, along with pine branches for the floor of the tent. He said he's skied a few times at home, but it was "nothing like this."

Up and then down, but never down for too long. They may share a laugh but help each other out. As a team they know they can overcome anything.

Part one of this day complete, they've reached the top only to face the next challenge, cold water survival training. The Minnesota troops have been out in the field for three days, and without any traditional option to shower or bathe.

Cleanliness is important but not as important as saving yourself if you fall into cold, open water. For Kelby Olson, this challenge puts her one step closer to her roots.

"We actually have family that moved to America from Sigdahl, Norway," Olson said. "I'm so lucky that I have this experience to be with everyone that is here from Minnesota."

For Nate Lillistol this trip is a dream come true, coming to the land his grandfather told him stories about.

"Just knowing that my family comes from here, it means a lot getting to come here. So its pretty cool," said Lillistol, whose name means "little chair" in Norwegian.

From escaping the cold water to the warming tent and a change of clothes, there's no time to rest for these troops. They have to build ice walls to protect their camp for the night. The battle against the approaching storm begins.

Minnesota National Guard troops were able to get those ice walls built before high winds slammed their camp. On Thursday, Reg Chapman and photojournalist Tom Aviles will share more from the mountaintop.