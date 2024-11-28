Sawyer Co Sheriff Asks For Publics Help ID'ing Arson Suspect After 6 Fires
EXELEND, Wis. — The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a serial arsonist, after they suspect the person set six fires in the span of ten days.
The first fires went up in the early morning of November 18 – two homes, one in the town of Meteor and another in the town of Radisson, are considered total losses. No one was inside either home at the time.
That morning, a third fire damaged the American Legion in Birchwood.
Days later, also in the early morning, a 911 call reported a fire at a Radisson gas station. The building took extensive damage.
Since then, another two fires have damaged buildings in the county.
In a release sent Wednesday, Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek released surveillance footage – in hopes someone would recognize a suspect they think is tied to the arsons.
"We urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward," wrote Mrotek in a release.
The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice on the investigation.