Save money at the gas pump with these tips and tricks

Gas prices are up for the 12th straight day as the war with Iran pushes up crude oil prices.

In Minnesota, the average went up 4 cents overnight. It's now $3.29 a gallon. That's 18-cents higher than just a week ago.

We're all well aware gas prices have increased like crazy, so many are wondering how you can reduce that pain in the pump.

"It's really difficult getting to and from St. Paul and Minneapolis," said Quincee, of Minneapolis.

First off, check your tire pressure. Under-inflated tires actually force your vehicle to burn more fuel.

Things like slowing down on the highway, avoiding hard acceleration and driving smoothly can all contribute to using less gas, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Reducing unnecessary weight inside your vehicle can also help your engine not work as hard.

"Hopefully they start going down again," said Isaac, of Minneapolis. "It's not make or break for me yet."

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the rise in gas prices will be temporary, but there's no end in sight for the current conflicts in the Middle East.