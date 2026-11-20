A Savage, Minnesota, mother is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of her two young children, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Scott County District Court.

Awo Abdikarin Duale, 33, is accused of causing each child's death with intent, but without premeditation. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

A family member told investigators that Duale called shortly after the shooting, said the children were dead and said, "I killed them," before hanging up, according to the complaint.

Duale called 911 on Wednesday morning and reported that she had shot her children and that they were not breathing, the complaint says. She also reported having a firearm.

Officers who went to an apartment in Savage found the children with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the complaint. A handgun was found inside the apartment. One child was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators identified the children as Duale's.

The children, ages 3 and 5, were shot just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Savage police said Wednesday. Police said the woman who called 911 was taken into custody as soon as authorities arrived.

Duale remains in custody. The complaint includes an order that she continue to be detained pending further proceedings. It does not list bail or an attorney for her.

The complaint does not say what led to the shooting.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.