Two children, ages 3 and 5, were shot and killed in Savage, Minnesota, Wednesday morning and their mother is in custody, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of 126th Street, the Savage Police Department said. Police said a woman called 911 to report her children had been shot, and she was taken into custody as soon as authorities arrived.

WCCO

One of the children died at the scene; the other was hospitalized and later died.

"We ask at this time that you pray for the family, all the family involved, the officers who responded to this scene," Police Chief Brady Juell said. "As you can imagine, it was gruesome and very traumatic."

Police said there is no danger to the public, but the area is closed while authorities investigate.

"Please pray for our community," Juell said. "This is a tragedy that's going to take a while for us to get over."

Savage is about 20 miles south of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.