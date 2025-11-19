Court documents reveal more about investigation into Savage day care after infant death

Newly released court documents reveal more about the investigation into a Savage, Minnesota, day care facility after an infant died in September.

Police were called to Rocking Horse Ranch on Sept. 22 on a report that a baby was not breathing. The child, who was days away from his first birthday, was taken to the hospital and later died.

At the time, families of children who attend the facility were asked to monitor their children for "unusual behavioral changes."

According to warrant application, there were two similar incidents before the infant's death.

During the investigation, an employee said she had put a doll into a baby's crib but heard the baby scream so went to check on her. When she burped the baby, the child threw up and the employee noticed a blood-like substance in the vomit. She noticed the baby was turning "white purple" and wasn't breathing, so she called 911.

In a second instance days later, the employee was with the same child, who she said was "crying, but nothing was coming out." She said the baby threw up again, including an apparent blood-like substance. The employee said the baby was not acting like herself, so she called her parents to pick her up.

According to the warrant application, the same employee was caring for the infant who died. She told investigators that he was in his crib for a nap, and she placed a doll on his stomach, because that's how he liked to sleep. She said she was feeding another child when she heard the infant cry. A different staff member checked on him and discovered that he was unresponsive with apparent blood-like substance pooled on his mattress.

Documents say that the employee has a history of 911 misdials and "reporting incidents falsely."

The warrant application says that a preliminary autopsy indicated a lack of physical injury and common poisons within the baby's blood toxicology results.

According to filings by Rocking Horse Ranch's attorney, the day care had hired a mold testing company to sample the infant room. The samples could not be traced back to any specific type of mold.

The search warrant was filed in order to obtain a copy of those mold tests.

Rocking Horse Ranch's day care license has been temporarily suspended, which the facility is appealing.

