Motorcyclist, 63, fatally struck by semi in central Minnesota crash

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser
A motorcyclist was killed during a crash with a semi-truck Thursday morning in central Minnesota.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 71 near Sauke Centre in Stearns County shortly before 9 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 32-year-old man from St. Paul was driving a semi-truck east on Highway 28 while a man on a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 28 behind a 2011 Chevy Silverado. 

As the 22-year-old driver of the Chevy turned north onto Highway 71, the semi hit the motorcycle and then the Chevy, according to the crash report. 

The state patrol says the 63-year-old  motorcyclist from Glenwood, Minnesota, died.

No other injuries were reported.

