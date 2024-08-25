Man steals thousands in "pull tab money" from central Minnesota gas station, police say

SARTELL, Minn. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in "pull tab money" from a central Minnesota gas station, police said.

The robbery occurred at a BP on First Street Northeast and Benton Drive in Sartell on Sunday morning, the city's police department said.

The suspect pulled a knife on store employees and demanded money.

Police used surveillance video to identify the suspect, who had been at the store the day prior. The Sauk Rapids Police Department found the man buying pull tabs at a convenience store in that city and arrested him.

The 57-year-old man is being held at the Benton County Jail awaiting charges.

Sartell is just north of St. Cloud.