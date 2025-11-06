State Sen. Sandy Pappas to retire after 42 years at Minnesota Legislature

After 42 years in the Minnesota Legislature, Sen. Sandy Pappas says she will retire after next year's session.

Pappas, a DFL-er who represents St. Paul, was first elected to the Minnesota House in 1984 before moving to the Senate in 1990. She's currently chair of the Capital Investment Committee and is a former Senate President.

"The Legislature has been so much a part of my life that leaving is like saying farewell to my family," Pappas said. "I have worked alongside Minnesotans on issues from reproductive rights to pension policy; traveled from the Northwest Angle to our Iowa border on countless bonding tours; and collaborated with hundreds of colleagues to improve Minnesotans' lives."

Over the years, Pappas helped pass statewide earned sick and safe time, established the Children in Need of Protection and Services program and was the chief author of 2023's $2.6 billion bonding bill.

"I am proud of the work I have accomplished to help Minnesotans of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs live healthier, safer and more fulfilling lives. To the people of St. Paul, thank you. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to advocate for each of you, and I look forward to passing the baton to the next person who represents our district," Pappas said.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy called Pappas a "tremendous asset to her city and state."

Pappas joins five other members of the Legislature who will retire after the 2026 session, including New Hope's Sen. Ann Rest, who spent 40 years at the State Capitol.