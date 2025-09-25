Twin Cities man sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child sex abuse material

A judge on Thursday sentenced a 46-year-old Minnesota man to 20 years in prison for producing and attempting to produce child pornography.

In 2024, Samuel Eric Snell, of Inver Grove Heights, was federally indicted for child exploitation. He pleaded guilty in April.

Snell's prison sentence will be followed by 10 years' supervised probation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson says Snell used Discord to repeatedly solicit and receive nude photos of minor girls, posing as a man in his early 20s. He approached children as young as 12 years old.

Snell victimized at least 10 children, using his victims to produce graphic child pornography, court documents say. Snell also met with minors in person multiple times.

The Family Online Safety Institute advises talking to your kids early about being safe online. That includes asking for help and teaching them to be respectful by treating others right.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.