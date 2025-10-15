Federal SAMHSA cuts could impact mental health resources, according to veteran nonprofit leader

More than 4,000 federal workers have received "reduction in force" notices since the federal government shutdown began. Among the agencies hit is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a grantmaking agency that provides funding and support for state mental health programs best known for funding and operating the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline.

One Minnesotan who's spent decades fighting for mental health resources told WCCO about the impact. After 24 years of dedication to the mental health field Sue Abderholden closes her laptop one last time.

"I will be officially retired," said Abderholden, the Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.

"What are you going to miss the most?" WCCO asked.

"The people. I've just met so many incredible people in this job," said Abderholden.

As the Executive Director for NAMI Minnesota she compares today's mental health climate to when she first walked in the door.

"People are talking about it, which didn't really happen 24 years ago," said Abderholden. "People aren't afraid to share that they're living with mental illness."

Now she says some of that progress might be at risk, saying cuts at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration are a problem.

"We have 988 that's under SAMHSA. We think that's safe for now, but we really need to watch it," said Abderholden.

Abderholden adds that SAMHSA issues the Community Mental Health Block Grant, which funds services insurance can't.

Some of those services include:

Native American services

Education NAMI provides

Mental health hotlines like "988"

SAMHSA also oversees community behavioral health clinics in-person services at several Minnesota locations.

"After all these years trying to build the system, we're not there yet but we've made progress, I see this as really devastating to the future of our mental health system" said Abderholden.

She says the cuts that are chipping away at that system make her retirement bitter-sweet.

If you or someone are struggling, call or text 988. Your phone call or text will be answered.