Sam Smith bringing "GLORIA The Tour" to Xcel Energy Center in August
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Singing superstar Sam Smith is coming to Minnesota this summer.
On Thursday, the award-winning musician announced that "GLORIA The Tour" is stopping at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 16.
The tour is promoting Sam Smith's forthcoming album, "Gloria," which features the recent mega-hit song, "Unholy."
Jessie Reyez, who guests in the new album, will also be the special guest for most of the tour, including the show in St. Paul.
Pre-sale tickets for fans are available beginning Jan. 11. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 13.
The new album releases via Capitol Records on Jan. 17.
