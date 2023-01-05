Sam Smith bringing "GLORIA The Tour" to Xcel Energy Center in August

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Singing superstar Sam Smith is coming to Minnesota this summer.

On Thursday, the award-winning musician announced that "GLORIA The Tour" is stopping at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 16.

The tour is promoting Sam Smith's forthcoming album, "Gloria," which features the recent mega-hit song, "Unholy."

GLORIA - THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦💛



RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.https://t.co/Ymt8RfIwdb pic.twitter.com/fz9hm6rgLg — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 5, 2023

Jessie Reyez, who guests in the new album, will also be the special guest for most of the tour, including the show in St. Paul.

Pre-sale tickets for fans are available beginning Jan. 11. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 13.

The new album releases via Capitol Records on Jan. 17.