Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Sam Smith bringing "GLORIA The Tour" to Xcel Energy Center in August

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 5, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 5, 2023 01:01

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Singing superstar Sam Smith is coming to Minnesota this summer.

On Thursday, the award-winning musician announced that "GLORIA The Tour" is stopping at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 16.

The tour is promoting Sam Smith's forthcoming album, "Gloria," which features the recent mega-hit song, "Unholy."

Jessie Reyez, who guests in the new album, will also be the special guest for most of the tour, including the show in St. Paul.

Pre-sale tickets for fans are available beginning Jan. 11. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 13.

The new album releases via Capitol Records on Jan. 17. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.