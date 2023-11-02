Salvation Army's Brooklyn Park service center to reopen one year after it was set on fire

Brooklyn Park, Minn. — The Salvation Army service center set on fire last year will reopen for services this weekend.

The first service will be on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

"The vandalism to the center had been very devastating for our staff, but that didn't hinder us from continuing to provide assistance to those in need in our community," said Captain Daniel Simmons, who leads the Brooklyn Park service center. "As for this weekend, it will be a time for thanks and celebration, as we're very excited to be back holding services in our chapel."

The center was broken into on Nov. 3, 2022 on the eve of their winter coat distribution.

The fire left all of the coats unusable.

The vandalism caused broken windows, damage to offices, the food shelf and the service center's van.

Repairs took longer than expected.

It also caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the church property.

If you want to help other families in need around the holidays, you can visit the Salvation Army's website.