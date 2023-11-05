Salvation Army worship center in Brooklyn Park reopens, 1 year after arson

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A Salvation Army worship center in Brooklyn Center is back open almost one year to the day after it was vandalized and set on fire.

Sunday was about welcoming people back into the space after a year of rebuilding and repairing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"It's so good to be in here," said Daniel Simmons, a captain with the Salvation Army.

Simmons and his wife Claudi serve as pastors at the worship center.

"It's mostly good, not just being in there, but seeing the joy in everyone's faces," said Simmons.

Simmons remembers what he saw when he first assumed his position last July.

"Just a lot of equipment everywhere, tarps on everything," he said.

It was November last year when the man responsible was caught on camera starting the fire, breaking windows, damaging offices and destroying hundreds of coats set for donation.

Jack Heinrich pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to 90 days in the Hennepin County workhouse and three years probation.

NBA player and Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren donated nearly 200 coats last year, replacing the ones damaged in the fire.

"I think many of the congregation felt very vulnerable," said Simmons.

It's been a process, replacing windows, pulling carpet, and removing all the fire and water-damaged items.

"I couldn't believe what had happened, just one person had destroyed our church," said Lisa Powell, a member of the church.

But the space is now ready to host a Sunday crowd once again, with only a few things left to be added, like pews and a new grand piano.

"It's actually really beautiful to be able to walk into a church and be at home again," said Powell.

"Any tragedy that happens like this, our insurance does cover much of the damage, but one thing it doesn't cover is peace of mind and that, over time, people are learning to trust and open up again," said Simmons.

Despite the damage, Sunday's message was one of forgiveness.

"When I walked in today, I know that by the grace of God, we forgive, you know, just as he has forgiven us," said Powell.

"We all can be at times villains in someone else's story, and so my hope is that if I wrong some body, I hope that they would forgive me," said Simmons.