Salvation Army says its behind last year's pace by 3,000 volunteer hours

The Salvation Army says it's behind last year's bell ringer pace by more than 3,000 hours. They need hundreds more bell ringers to meet the $2 million goal.

"When times are tough, as they are now, we see more people relying on The Salvation Army for help," Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander, said. "In turn, we rely on more volunteers for their help at this most important time of year."

