Pride Month 2023 events in the Twin Cities, around Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- June is Pride Month, and there are plenty of events celebrating LGBTQ+ culture in the Twin Cities, as well as around the state.

Here are some of the highlights, followed by a fuller list of Pride Month festivities and celebrations.

June 1: Cheers To Pride

When: June 1

Location: You can find all of the participating locations here

Cheers to Pride is our new official kick-off event for Pride month. On June 1st, grab your friends and family, head out to a participating location, grab a drink, and cheers to the start of Pride month.

Click here for more information.

June 2: LGBTQIA2S+ Pride & Open House

When: June 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: 6945 Little Wolf Rd NW, Cass Lake, MN 56633

Leech Lake Tribal College is having a recruitment event on Friday, June 2nd from 4-8pm. We will be kicking off Pride Month (June) by celebrating the LGBTQIA2S+ community with live music, food and more.

Click here for more information.

June 3: Grand Marshal Reception

When: June 3, 5 p.m.

Location: Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN

Please come join us in celebration at our Grand Marshal Reception on June 3rd at Midtown Global Market. We are so pleased to announce our 2023 Grand Marshal, Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd. Twin Cities Pride would like to recognize their outstanding work in gender affirming health care at Children's Minnesota and for being an amazing advocate for the community.

For more information, click here.

June 3: Youth Pride 2023

When: June 3, 1-6 p.m.

Location: Como Picnic Pavilions, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul

The Minnesota School Outreach Coalition hosts this annual event for school-aged members of the LGBTQ+ community. It features free food, live performances, giveaways and prizes and more.

For more information, visit the MNSOC website.

June 7: "How Love Won" 10 Years Later

When: June 7 at 7 p.m.

Location: The Main Cinema, 115 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN

Join us for a special screening and conversation to mark 10 years since Minnesota legalized same-sex marriage. The 2016 MSPIFF Audience Award-winning How Love Won: The Fight for Marriage Equality in Minnesota traces the unlikely victories for same-sex marriage supporters in Minnesota. The conversation following the film will include panelists former Minnesotans United for All Families Campaign Manager Richard Carlbom, OutFront Minnesota Executive Director Kat Rohn, and filmmaker Michael McIntee. Discussion will include what has changed and what has not-including increasing violence and harmful rhetoric targeting trans people.

For more information, click here.

June 10: St. Paul Pride Festival

When: June 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Rice Park, 109 Fourth St W, St. Paul, MN

St. Paul Pride Festival is a FREE PUBLIC EVENT that works toward a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law and in the hearts and minds of each other. We do this by producing STP Pride Festival, a LGBTQIA+ Pride event that inspires, educates, and celebrates our diverse community and world.

For more information, click here.

June 10: Golden Valley Pride Festival

When: June 10, noon to 6 p.m.

Location: Brookview Park, 300 Brookview Pkwy N, Golden Valley, MN

The Golden Valley Pride Festival is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ and allied individuals, families, and friends. The event takes place at Brookview Park in Golden Valley, but represents people from surrounding communities and throughout the Twin Cities. The event features music and performers, food trucks, an adult beverage area, vendors and organizations, and activities for families.

For more information, click here.

June 16 & 17: Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus

When: June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and June 18 at 9 p.m.

Location: Ted Mann Concert Hall on UMN Campus, 2128 S 4th St, Minneapolis, MN

Returning to Ted Mann Concert Hall June 16th-17th for our 3rd concert of the 42nd season: ALL CAPS! This series expresses our excitement for the season, but also shouts out our message of equality and justice to a nation standing in the face of dramatic political changes. This summer's pride concert will feature the music of Whitney Houston.

For more information, click here.

June 17: Chaska Pride Picnic

When: June 17 from 3-6 p.m.

Location: McKnight Park, 2905 McKnight Road, Chaska, MN

Join the City of Chaska's Human Rights Commission in a fun, family-friendly celebration of the rich diversity of our community and its LGBTQ+ members. There will be ice cream, tons of activities for the young and old at heart, and, of course, dancing.

For more information, click here.

June 17 & 18: Pride Art & Crafts Fair

When: June 17 at 10 a.m. through June 18 at 5 p.m.

Location: Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Suite 1, Roseville, MN 55113

Featuring over 20 vendors all with their wonderful services & items to sell, the Hidden MN Pride Month Craft Fair is a welcoming & wonderful space for LGBTQIA+ vendors & customers.

For more information, click here.

June 18: Pride Family Fun Day

When: June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Como Park East Pavilion, 1151 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN

Join us for a FREE Family Fun Day held annually in conjunction with Father's Day to help celebrate LGBTQ+ families on this observed day! Hot dogs, chips, beverages, and more. Fun and games for kids. Buy your TCPride merchandise and yard signs too!

For more information, click here.

June 18-23: Camp True Colors

When: June 18-23

Location: Willow River

Camp True Colors is a place designed just for LGBTQ+ youth, where you can have fun and enjoy summer camp activities in a welcoming environment, while building community with peers and adults with similar shared experiences.

For more information, click here.

June 19: MN Freedom Concert & Jazz Bands

When: June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Harriet Bandshell, E Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis, MN

Kick off your PRIDE week with a FREE outdoor concert featuring the MN Freedom Concert & Jazz Bands! This delightful evening of music will be held OUTDOORS at the beautiful Lake Harriet Bandshell, weather permitting. Now wrapping up its 40th season, the Minnesota Freedom Band is a Twin Cities-based non-profit community band comprised of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Allied (GLBTA) volunteers.

For more information, click here.

June 20: Celebrating Pride with Thomas Søndergård

When: June 20 at 11 a.m.

Location: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN

As the 2023-24 season comes to a close, we'll have plenty of reasons to celebrate: an extraordinary first season with Thomas Søndergård as our music director and the month-long Pride festivities here in Minneapolis and around the country. In a program close to Thomas' heart, we invite you to join us for music by composers from the LGBTQ+ community featuring the Minnesota Orchestra return of soloist Francesco Piemontesi and culminating with the fireworks of Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony.

For more information, click here.

June 23-25: Twin Cities Pride Festival



When: June 23-25

Location: Loring Park and Parade Park, Minneapolis

The Twin Cities' preeminent pride celebration will feature "local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden, and music stages," organizers said. This year's march and parade will go down Hennepin Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25. This year's grand marshal is Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, who was selected due to "their work at Children's MN around gender-affirming health care and being an amazing advocate for the community."

For more information, visit the Twin Cities Pride website.

June 25: Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March Honoring Ashley Rukes



When: June 25 at 11 a.m.

Location: Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

The parade is back on Hennepin this year. The MARCH/PARADE starts at 3rd & Hennepin and proceeds down Hennepin to Spruce then into Loring Park.

For more information, click here.

Other events around Minnesota

Twin Cities

Pride – 6/3 @ 1 – 4 PM (Vista View Park, Burnsville)

Speed Drag Bingo – 6/3 @ 12:15 – 2 PM (Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis)

Youth Pride – 6/3 @ 5 – 11 PM (1151 Como Ave)

Draggy Divas – 6/3 @ 7-10 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Pride Festival Hasting – 6/3 - 6/4 (Levee Park)

Loud & Proud – 6/3 - 6/4 (56 Brewing, MPLS)

Pride Bird Walk at Wakan Tipi – 6/4 @ 9:30 – 11 AM (Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary, St Paul)

Pride Patio Party – 6/8 @ 4 – 6:55 PM (The Coven Minneapolis)

Saturday Vibe: Pride Storytime – 6/10 @ 11 AM (George Latimer Central Library, St Paul)

Golden Valley Pride Festival – 6/10 @ 12-6 PM (Brookview Park)

Pride Market Series – 6/10 @ 12 – PM (Lakes & Legends Brewing)

Pride BBQ + Drag Tale Times – 6/10 @ 12 – 4 PM (Maplewood, MN)

Pride or Die – 6/10 @ 2-7 PM (Modist Brewing Co, MPLS)

The Say Gay All Day Pride Cabaret – 6/11 @ 4 – 5:30 PM (Crooners Supper Club, MPLS)

Rainbows, Dreams, and Prom Scenes Pride Camp – 6/12 @ 12 PM (Spring Dance and Theatre Academy, MPLS)

TCGMC 2023 Pride Concert – 6/16 @ 7:30 – 9:30 (Ted Mann Concert Hall)

Pride Brunch – 6/17 @ 9 AM (Stanley's Northeast Barroom)

Celebrating Pride – 6/17 @ 1 PM (Hidden Falls Regional Park, St Paul)

90s Pride Drag Brunch – 6/17 @ 3 PM (Union Rooftop, MPLS)

Chaska Pride Picnic – 6/17 @ 3 – 6 PM (McKnight Park)

Macrame Rainbow Class – 6/17 @ 10 – 12 PM (Rumriver Art Center)

Pride Story Stroll – 6/17 @ 3 – 9 PM (4955 W Lake Nokomis Pkwy)

Desi Pride Parade – 6/17 @ 11 AM (Sewa-Aifw, Brooklyn Center)

North Loop Pride Picnic – 6/18 @ 1 – 7 PM (Graze)

Pride Family Fun Day 2023 – 6/18 @ 4 – 7 PM (1151 Como Ave)

-ING: a night for celebrating queer resilience and beauty – 6/18 @ 6-9 PM (Studio Apparatus, St Paul)

Celebrating Pride with Thomas Sondergard – 6/20 @ 11 AM (Minnesota Orchestra)

Pride Block Party – 6/22 @ 3 – 9 PM (Red Rabbit MPLS)

Presbyterian Pride – 6/22 @ 6 – 8 PM (Westminster Presbyterian Church, MPLS)

Sober Pride Minnesota – 6/23 @ 6:30 (Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church)

Grrrl Scout – 6/23 (Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge)

Pride Beer Dabbler – 6/23 @ 6 – 8 PM (Minneapolis Sculpture Garden)

Planet Glitter Pride Dance Party w/ Anetra – 6/23 @ 10:30 PM – 2 AM (Union Rooftop)

Twin Cities Pride – 6/23 - 6/25 (Loring Park)

Pride Dance – 6/23 - 6/24 @ 6:30 – 1:00 AM (The Woman's Club of Minneapolis)

2023 Pride Comedy Show – 6/23 + 6/24 @ 9:10:30 PM (Sisyphus Brewing)

Party for Pride – 6/24 @ 8:30 AM – 12:00 (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Pride Drag Brunch – 6/24 @ 10 AM – 5 PM (Crave, MPLS)

United Methodist Pride Parade – 6/24 @ 10 AM (Minneapolis)

Pride Rooftop Drag + Burlesque Brunch – 6/24 @ 12 – 2:30 PM (Uptown Ties, MPLS)

Empire Pride Festival – 6/24 @ 7-10:30 (The Garage, Burnsville)

Pride Pole Dance Pop Up – 6/24 @ 12:30 - 1:45 PM (Villainy Alternative Dance and Pole Studio)

Flip Phone XXL Pride Edition – 6/24-6/25 (First Avenue)

Pride Disco Block Party + Drag Show – 6/25 @ 10 AM (The Butcher's Tale, MPLS)

Pride in the Sky: Rooftop Dance Part – 6/25 @ 9 - 3 PM (Crave MPLS)

Rainbow Run 5k – 6/25 @ 9-11 AM (Boom Island Park)

Arise + Shine TC Pride March Viewing Party – 6/25 @ 10 AM – 2 PM (The Hennepin)

Pride – 6/28 @ 7:30 – 10 PM (Parkway Theater, MPLS)

Other Events Around Minnesota

East Central Minnesota Pride – 6/3 @ 12 PM (Robinson Park, Pine City)

Northfield Pride In The Park – 6/3 (Central Park)

Pride After Party Drag Show – 6/3 (Imminent Brewing, Northfield)

Full Moon Rainbow Reading Bonfire – 6/3 @ 5:30 – 7 PM (Drury Lane Books, Grand Marais)

Donation Based Pride Yoga – 6/3 @ 9:30 – 10:30 AM (Notice Wellness, Nisswa)

Pride Walks – 6/7 @ 11:30 AM –12:30 (Bois Forte Department of Natural Resources, Nett Lake)

Marshall Pride – 6/9 - 6/11 (Independence Park, Marshall)

Passport to Pride March – 6/10 @ 11 AM (Smokey Bear Park, International Falls)

Hudson Pride Drag Show Kick Off – 6/10 @ 11 – 1 PM (Rustic Roots Winery, Scandia)

Cook County Pride – 6/10 (Grand Marais)

St Cloud Pride Drag Brunch – 6/11 @ 10 AM – 2 PM (Best Western Plus Kelly Inn, St Cloud)

Pride & Paws – 6/14 @ 5-7 PM (Pet Expo Distributors, Mankato)

Fergus Pride – 6/15-6/18 (Fergus Falls)

Red Wing Pride Celebration – 6/17 @ 1 – 5 PM (Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center)

Pride Festival – 6/17 @ 9 – 4 PM (Central Park, Albert Lea)

Hopkins Pride – 6/17 @ 11 – 7 PM (Downtown Hopkins)

Lakes Area Pride – 6/17 (Lake Brophy Park Visitors Center, Alexandria)

Pride Roll to Support Misfit Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – 6/17 @ 5 – 7 PM (Oak Park Heights)

Pride Picnic Food (RSVP) - 6/21 - 6/22 (Washington Park, Detroit Lakes)

Pine & Fire at Ely Pride, 6/25 @ 6 PM (Semer's Beach Park, Ely)

Maple Grove Pride Parade – 6/25 @ 3 – 5 PM (Downtown Maple Grove)

Craft with Pride for LGBTQIA+ Teens 13+ - 6/28 @ 5 – 7 PM (St Peter Library, St Peter)

Do you have an event you'd like us to add to this list?