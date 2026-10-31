Man who pleaded guilty in scheme to bribe Feeding Our Future juror sentenced

A 44-year-old Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to his role in bribing a juror in the Feeding Our Future trial was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison and fined $40,000, according to the Department of Justice.

Said Farah was one of five co-defendants indicted for attempting to bribe a juror during the Feeding Our Future trial in June of 2024.

During the trial, a juror was dismissed after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

At the time, the juror informed law enforcement about the attempted bribery, which was then discussed in open court the following day.

According to the Department of Justice, Farah helped gather the money to bribe the juror. Later, he also deleted video of his brother and co-defendant delivering the bribe money off of his phone.

Farah pled guilty to his role in the juror bribery scheme in August 2025.