As students return to the University of Minnesota, safety is top of mind

MINNEAPOLIS – Safety is a hot topic at the University of Minnesota Monday, as students begin to move in. Crime in nearby neighborhoods is up by 45 percent since 2018.

It's a day teens say hello to their new lives. Ericka Gerol came from Chicago, holding her pup as she moved in.

"This is Charlie. I am most sad to leave him," Gerol said.

Bucky Kuhn aptly came from near Madison.

"Kinda sad leaving my hometown and all my friends back there, but should be a lot of fun," Kuhn said.

But a lot of fun comes with a lot of responsibility, with rising crime in nearby areas.

"I know my mom has talked about it a lot," Kuhn said.

To ease the minds of parents and students, the U came up with this list of safety protocols they have completed and protocols they are planning.

They say they have law enforcement partners, they've expanded the Gopher Chauffeur shuttle program, and they have a safety advisory council with students and faculty and parents. They plan to launch a campus-wide safety campaign, add more emergency call box kiosks, and they've requested 170 new street lights from the city of Minneapolis.

Students are also learning to prepare.

"I have pepper spray," Gerol said.

Kuhn says he also has a plan.

"Just go out with friends, people who are more familiar," Kuhn said.

The U is also holding a full week of community engagement activities where students can talk with officers, watch safety presentations and learn self-defense techniques.