Safe stolen from Minneapolis grocery store marks latest in string of crimes, owner says

The owner of Colonial Market in Minneapolis is still piecing together what's lost after he says a burglary was caught on camera early Friday.

Daniel Hernandez, who owns the grocery store and restaurant, is wondering how this could happen again.

"It may be sad what I'm going to say, but I got used to it," Hernandez said.

He says his stores have been vandalized and broken into multiple times.

In Friday's incident, two people came into the store around 2:30 a.m. and stole a safe.

Hernandez says he thinks, after watching the surveillance video, the two people have been in the store before. Because, in his own words, they knew exactly where to go.

Now, he's hopeful someone will recognize them, or they'll do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"I'm not asking you to return what you took. I'm asking you to fix your ways," Hernandez said. "Man up. Work hard. I'm an immigrant. Came here at 16 years old. No English. I learned the hard way. I went to high school - worked hard. Started from Zero. You guys have probably been here your whole life and speak the language, have every advantage. Take it."

Hernandez is asking for people to support his store so he can continue to support his neighborhood.

"I'm going to keep fighting for the good causes in my community," he said. "I'm going to keep serving the best tacos ever - and I'm going to keep serving my community. Because the community isn't defined by the few. It's defined by the bunch."

Hernandez says his determination comes from his love for the city. He says he plans to open another store in North Minneapolis in May.