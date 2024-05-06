Rudy Gobert questionable for Minnesota Timberwolves' Monday matchup with Denver Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Rudy Gobert is questionable for Monday night's playoff matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the team said.

The Wolves said Gobert could miss game two of the conference semifinals series due to "personal reasons," but did not elaborate. In February, Gobert and his partner announced they were expecting a child.

The Wolves lead the series 1-0 after beating the Nuggets 106-99 on Saturday. Gobert had 6 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks in game one.

In the Wolves' first round sweep of the Phoenix Suns, Gobert averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds across four games. He also shot 88% from the free throw line, well above his career average of 66%.

If Gobert does miss Monday's game, Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid is likely to see increased playing time. Reid has scored in the double digits in three of the Wolves' five games so far this postseason. In game one against the Nuggets, he was mostly quiet until the fourth quarter, when he exploded for 14 of his 16 points on the night.