Minnesota Timberwolves play Denver Nuggets in round 2 of NBA playoffs: What you need to know

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves, fresh off their first playoff series win in 20 years and first-ever sweep, now have a matchup with the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The No. 3 Wolves needed just four games to knock out the No. 6 Phoenix Suns, while the No. 2 Nuggets beat the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in five.

Here's everything you need to know about the round two matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 01: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball while Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets defends in the third quarter at Target Center on November 01, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 110-89. David Berding / Getty Images

When do the Timberwolves play next? Round two full schedule.

The semifinals series kicks off on Saturday in Denver. Dates have been announced, but not start times. The full schedule is below.

Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets; Saturday, May 4

Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets; Monday, May 6

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves; Friday, May 10

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves; Sunday, May 12

Game 5 (if necessary): Timberwolves at Nuggets; Tuesday, May 14

Game 6 (if necessary): Nuggets at Timberwolves; Thursday, May 16

Game 7 (if necessary): Timberwolves at Nuggets; Sunday, May 19

How did the Wolves do against the Nuggets in the regular season?

The Wolves split the season series 2-2 with the Nuggets, with both wins coming by double digits. The Wolves also held the Nuggets under 100 points in both wins. A late-season loss, though, hurt Minnesota's playoff seeding.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic averaged 33.3 points across the four games, while the Wolves' Anthony Edwards averaged 26 points. Overall, Minnesota averaged 110 points a game against Denver, while the Nuggets averaged 104.5.

Who are the Nuggets' best players?

The aforementioned Jokic has a case for the best player in the world. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, and could earn a third this season. He's also been to six straight All-Star games. During the regular season, he averaged 26.4 points, 9.0 assists and 12.4 rebounds a game. He was even better in the first round of the playoffs, averaging 28.2 points, 9.8 assists and 16.2 rebounds across five games.

Guard Jamal Murray, despite missing significant time, had one of the best statistical seasons of his career, averaging 21.2 points and 6.5 assists a game while shooting 48% from the field and 42.5% from three.

How did the Wolves look in the first round?

The Wolves' defense, particularly in the second half of games, was suffocating against the Suns. They looked ferocious on the glass on both ends and dominated nearly every time the Suns' starters sat. Three of the Wolves' four wins over the Suns were by double digits. Minnesota held Phoenix under 100 points in two of the four games.

Edwards averaged 31 points against the Suns, along with 6.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds. He shot 51% from the field and nearly 44% from three. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19.3 points a night, along with 9.5 rebounds. Rudy Gobert's 15 points and 11 assists a game were huge factors in the sweep, along with his 88% free-throw shooting — well above his career average of 64%.

The Wolves' bench was indispensable, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker averaging double-digit points and Naz Reid nearly hitting that mark, too.

Is head coach Chris Finch OK?

Finch ruptured his patellar tendon in a collision with guard Mike Conley in game four against the Suns. He left the game with under two minutes left. Assistant coach Micah Nori led the rest of the game.

The Wolves have not offered an update on Finch's status.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the Wolves' home games in round two will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the team's website.

Naz Reid?

That's NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid now.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - APRIL 2024: Naz Reid (11) of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after making a three pointer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. NBA playoffs, first round, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 1, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn. Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Note: The video above originally aired April 24, 2024.