Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Rosemount, closes part of Highway 52

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota lawmaker suspected of soliciting sex from minor, and more headlines
Minnesota lawmaker suspected of soliciting sex from minor, and more headlines 05:25

Several families were forced to evacuate from their homes in the southern Twin Cities metro due to a reported gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said a propane leak happened near the Flint Hills Refinery in Rosemount.

"Thank you to the first responders and state agencies who responded to evacuate homes in the area and are investigating to find the exact location of the leak," Walz said.

As a result of the leak, U.S. Highway 52 closed in both directions between Clayton Avenue and 145th Street East around 3:35 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says northbound traffic must exit at County Road 46 while southbound traffic will exit at County Road 42. As of 8 p.m., the highway remains closed.

It is unclear what caused the leak.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.