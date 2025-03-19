Gas leak prompts evacuation in Rosemount, closes part of Highway 52

Minnesota lawmaker suspected of soliciting sex from minor, and more headlines

Several families were forced to evacuate from their homes in the southern Twin Cities metro due to a reported gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said a propane leak happened near the Flint Hills Refinery in Rosemount.

"Thank you to the first responders and state agencies who responded to evacuate homes in the area and are investigating to find the exact location of the leak," Walz said.

As a result of the leak, U.S. Highway 52 closed in both directions between Clayton Avenue and 145th Street East around 3:35 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says northbound traffic must exit at County Road 46 while southbound traffic will exit at County Road 42. As of 8 p.m., the highway remains closed.

It is unclear what caused the leak.

This is a developing story and will be updated.