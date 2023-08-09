Vikings to honor legendary head coach Bud Grant this season with special uniforms, helmets

EAGAN, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings are planning to honor the memory of legendary head coach Bud Grant this season.

The team announced Tuesday that players will wear the "new Classic uniform, complete with a 'Bud' signature patch" during the team's Sept. 10 home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: Bud Grant's life celebrated at US Bank Stadium

The "Bud" patch will also be on players' helmets for the rest of the season.

Minnesota Vikings/WCCO

Grant passed away in March at the age of 95. He was head coach for the Vikings for 18 seasons between 1967 and 1983, and led the team to four Super Bowl appearances.

RELATED: 2023 Vikings training camp tracker: Follow the latest news and roster updates

NOTE: The video above is from May 21, 2023.