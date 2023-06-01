Rookie Louie Varland throws 7 scoreless innings, Twins rout Astros 8-2

Rookie Louie Varland threw seven scoreless innings and Donovan Solano drove in a season-high four runs in the Minnesota Twins' 8-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

It was a career-long outing for the 25-year-old Varland (3-1), who allowed four hits — all singles — and struck out five with a walk.

Solano drove in two runs with a single in Minnesota's three-run third and added two more RBIs in the sixth to make it 7-0.

Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBIs to help the Twins take the series 2-1 after his 10th inning homer Monday gave them a 7-5 win in the opener.

It was the first series win for Minnesota since taking two of three from the Cubs May 12-14.

Houston rookie starter Hunter Brown (5-2) yielded six hits and a career-high five runs with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for his first loss since May 2.

Louie Varland David J. Phillip / AP

Brown sailed through the first two innings, retiring the first six batters he faced with five strikeouts before running into trouble in the third.

Max Kepler and Willi Castro hit consecutive singles to start the inning before Brown walked Michael A. Taylor to load the bases.

There was one out in the inning when Solano singled on a line drive to right field that scored 2 to put the Twins up 2-0. Alex Kirilloff followed with a single on a grounder to left field to send another run home.

There were two outs in the fifth and a runner on first when Kyle Farmer singled to chase Brown. Parker Mushinski took over and plunked Joey Gallo to load the bases.

Jeffers then hit a ground-rule double which bounced into the Houston bullpen in right-center to score 2 and extend the lead to 5-0.

The Twins didn't let up in the sixth when Castro singled to start the inning before Taylor walked. Solano doubled with one out in the inning to score them both and make it 7-0.

Taylor hit an RBI double with two outs in the seventh to leave Minnesota up 8-0.

Jorge López relieved Varland to start the eighth and Jake Meyers and Yainer Diaz hit back-to-back homers to cut the lead to 8-2. He walked Mauricio Dubón and was lifted after hitting Jeremy Peña with a pitch on the left pinkie.

Brock Stewart took over and retired Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Corey Julks to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda (strained right triceps) and LHP Caleb Thielbar (strained right oblique) both began rehabilitation assignments with Triple-A St. Paul Tuesday night. Maeda didn't allow a hit with four strikeouts in two innings. Thielbar yielded one hit in a scoreless inning.

UP NEXT

Twins: Minnesota RHP Pablo López (3-3, 4.11 ERA) opposes Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (1-1, 2.88) when the Twins open a four-game series against the Guardians Thursday night.

Astros: Houston opens a four-game series against the Angels Thursday night with LHP Reid Detmers (0-4, 4.93) pitching for Los Angeles. The Astros haven't announced their rotation for the series.