Rogers High School boys hockey team makes debut in state tournament after 21 years

The last quarterfinal of the boys' state hockey tournament on Thursday will be powerhouse defending champion Edina versus newcomer Rogers, making their state debut.

"Definitely a little emotional for all of us. We've worked so hard these past couple years and this year especially," Rogers senior forward Mason Jenson said, recalling the Royals' section championship game win. "I don't think anybody was quite crying, but we were so happy and smiling."

In their 21 years, the Rogers boys' hockey team has never made it to the state tournament — until now.

"There's been a lot of heartbreak," Rogers head coach Dave Brown said. "They lost a lot of section finals to Hermantown. We've lost some section finals to Maple Grove in my time here. To get over the hump and get to play at the Xcel Energy Center, I hope for all those alumni it means as much to them as it does to the 20 guys in that room."

After a disappointing finish a season ago, this was the year to do it. But in today's prep hockey, that meant key guys had to return to the team.

"Starting in June, when these kids decided to come back, when some of them didn't have to come back, they could have gone on and played junior hockey," Brown said. "They had a massive chip on their shoulder. When you started beating teams like Shakopee and Stillwater and White Bear Lake early in the season, I think they really saw an opportunity knocking."

Jenson was at the top of that list. He did come back and has dominated. He's second in all of Minnesota with 85 points.

"It's gonna be awesome, " Jenson said. "I've only watched it. So I'm super excited to finally play in it and put on a show."