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Police investigate incident on Rogers High School boys' basketball team bus

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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Authorities are investigating an alleged incident involving the Rogers High School boys' basketball team that occurred during travel to and from an away game.

The Rogers Police Department received a report on March 2, 2026, regarding incidents that took place on the team bus, police said.

Because the incidents occurred on the bus and outside Rogers police jurisdiction, the matter was also reported to the Wilkin County and Douglas County Sheriff's Offices, according to police.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, with the Rogers Police Department assisting as requested, police said.

A Minnesota Star Tribune report says that the incident involved an apparent hazing.

No additional information has been released, police said. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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